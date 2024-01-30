Signal issues causing 30-min delays on NJ Transit, Amtrak in and out of NY Penn Station

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Signal issues are causing significant delays into and out of New York Penn Station during the evening rush Monday.

New Jersey Transit rail service and Amtrak are subject up to 30-minute delays due to Amtrak signal issues near the Portal Bridge.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows crowds of people standing around inside the station.

It's not clear when the problem will be fixed.

No further details have been given so far.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

