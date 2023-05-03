  • Full Story
Rail service suspended in and out of Penn Station due to struck pedestrian

By WABC logo
Wednesday, May 3, 2023 10:05PM
NJ Transit rail service suspended in and out of Penn Station
NJ Transit rail service has been suspended into and out of Penn Station due to a struck pedestrian near Secaucus.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Rail service into and out of New York's Penn Station has been suspended Wednesday due to an Amtrak pedestrian struck near the Secaucus junction.

Video showed crowds of commuters crammed on a platform inside Penn Station.

It wasn't any better outside the station with lines backed up around the corner of the building.

PATH trains are cross-honoring NJ Transit tickets at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

