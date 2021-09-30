Stuck Portal Bridge causes New Jersey Transit service suspension at Penn Station

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New Jersey Transit rail service in and out of Penn Station New York was suspended Thursday afternoon due to the Portal Bridge being stuck in the open position.

Shortly before 1 p.m. NJ Transit said service had resumed but was subject to 60-minute delays.

NJ Transit said rail tickets and passes were being cross-honored by NJ Transit bus and private carriers and PATH at Newark, Hoboken, and 33rd Street.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ALSO READ | Car slams into condo building on Long Island

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.