NJ Transit rail service temporarily suspended due to police activity in North Elizabeth

NORTH ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- NJ Transit service has resumed on two major lines after being temporarily suspended due to police activity in North Elizabeth.

Both the Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast lines were temporarily suspended.

Both have since resumed rail service with delays between New York Penn Station and Trenton.

Amtrak service between New York Penn Station and Metropark may also experience lengthy delays because of the earlier police activity.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.