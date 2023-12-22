WATCH LIVE

NJ Transit rail service temporarily suspended due to police activity in North Elizabeth

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, December 22, 2023 10:28PM
NORTH ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- NJ Transit service has resumed on two major lines after being temporarily suspended due to police activity in North Elizabeth.

Both the Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast lines were temporarily suspended.

Both have since resumed rail service with delays between New York Penn Station and Trenton.

Amtrak service between New York Penn Station and Metropark may also experience lengthy delays because of the earlier police activity.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

