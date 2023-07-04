Amtrak signal issues continue to disrupt NJ Transit NEC, North Jersey Coastline

Delays continued into Tuesday for New Jersey Transit due to Amtrak signal issues.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Problems continue on New Jersey Transit Tuesday morning after service grounded to a halt Monday night.

Commuters were stuck in a steamy Penn Station as trains on two major lines were delayed or canceled.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, there is limited westbound service on the Northeast Corridor between Trenton and New York.

There are delays of up to 45 minutes on the North Jersey Coastline between New York Penn Station and Bay Head.

Signal problems on Amtrak are the cause of the delays.

"The signals. Signal problems. That's what they always say," a commuter said.

"It's an expectation. It really is," said Carl McIntosh, a commuter. "I would say 80% of the time the schedule is kept and I just gotta be easy with it or I go outta my mind."

New Jersey rail tickets are being cross-honored on PATH trains at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken, and 33rd Street, as well as on New Jersey Transit buses and private carriers.

