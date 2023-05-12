Potentially heavy delays were expected due to extensive repairs to the signal system at the Portal Bridge. John Del Giorno reports.

Delays, cancellations impact NJ Transit and Amtrak rail service in and out of NY Penn Station

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- NJ Transit has announced rail service in and out of New York Penn Station is operating with select cancellations and potentially significant delays on Friday after Thursday's signal issue at the Amtrak Portal Bridge.

One of two rail services into and out of Penn Station New York are currently operating on limited service, according to New Jersey Transit.

However, cancellations and potentially heavy delays are expected in the coming day due to extensive repairs to the signal system at the Portal Bridge.

The suspension happened just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Amtrak reported through its Twitter account multiple delayed departures from NY Penn Station due to "signal issues in the area."

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes were cross-honored by NJ Transit buses and on PATH trains at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street-NY.

Raritan Valley Line trains will originate and terminate in Newark for the remainder of the service day.

Midtown Direct service was diverted to Hoboken.

