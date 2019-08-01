Tutor accused of inappropriately touching student during session in Plainsboro, New Jersey

PLAINSBORO, New Jersey (WABC) -- A tutor from New Jersey was accused of inappropriately touching a 15-year old student during a session.

Police said 65-year-old Suresh Rawal, of East Windsor, allegedly touched the teenager while working at the KASR Capital Academy on Plainsboro Road on Sunday.

Rawal was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of aggravated criminal sexual contact in the third degree, one count of endangering the welfare of a child in the third degree, and one count of criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree.

He is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center in North Brunswick and appeared in court Thursday.

The investigation is active and is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kanaley (609) 745-5200 or Detective Infusino at (732) 745-4340.

