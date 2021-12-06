Community & Events

Nominate Your Favorite Running Coach - Winner!

Coach Jerrell Wisdom: Ocean Breeze Wave Runners (Staten Island)

NEW YORK -- There are running coaches across the Tri-State area that have gone above and beyond to help others find their passion for running. Every day, they make a difference in the lives of the people around them.

To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the TCS NYC Marathon, Hospital for Special Surgery & ABC7 is honoring these heroes. We asked our viewers to tell us- whether it's your favorite high school coach or a coach making an impact in the community, tell us who has made a difference for you!

The prize: A marathon prize pack, including entry into the 2022 TCS NYC Marathon!

And the winner is:

Jerrell Wisdom
Rosedale, NY
Coach: Ocean Breeze Wave Runners (Staten Island)

Jerrell Wisdom's fans call him an outstanding mentor: A marathon runner, a motivating force for kids for over half a decade, and someone who goes above and beyond to work with his students and their parents. Wisdom's patience, caring and concern won him the nod, not to mention his annual fundraiser for kids who can't afford running camp.

Congratulations, Jerrell!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscontests2021 tcs nyc marathon
TOP STORIES
Judge grants hearing to reconsider NYC's mandate for municipal workers
Residents speak out after wind causes building to collapse in NJ
How to get your money back if you fall for Zelle/bank scam
Major outage hits Amazon Web Services; many sites affected
AccuWeather: Sharply colder; some snow possible tomorrow
Surgeon General warns about youth mental health crisis amid pandemic
The Countdown: Stakes high during Biden, Putin meeting
Show More
Intrepid museum pays tribute to local Pearl Harbor survivors
50 mutations in omicron could be its downfall, data shows
Long Island military mom battling breast cancer gifted refurbished car
New Yorkers rally to share accounts of bad bus service, demand action
FDNY assistant chief dies of World Trade Center-related cancer
More TOP STORIES News