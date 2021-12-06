Nominate Your Favorite Running Coach - Winner!

NEW YORK -- There are running coaches across the Tri-State area that have gone above and beyond to help others find their passion for running. Every day, they make a difference in the lives of the people around them.To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the TCS NYC Marathon, Hospital for Special Surgery & ABC7 is honoring these heroes. We asked our viewers to tell us- whether it's your favorite high school coach or a coach making an impact in the community, tell us who has made a difference for you!The prize: A marathon prize pack, including entry into the 2022 TCS NYC Marathon!And the winner is:Jerrell Wisdom's fans call him an outstanding mentor: A marathon runner, a motivating force for kids for over half a decade, and someone who goes above and beyond to work with his students and their parents. Wisdom's patience, caring and concern won him the nod, not to mention his annual fundraiser for kids who can't afford running camp.Congratulations, Jerrell!