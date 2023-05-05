Long Island fire department allegedly spent over $500k on jewelry, vacations and more

NORTH AMITYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- A scandal

A new report from the state's comptroller office found that out of the $3.6 million in disbursements made between 2017 and 2018 by the North Amityville Fire Department, over $500k was spent on "inappropriate purchases" and unsupported disbursements.

According to the report from the New York State Comptroller's office, an audit on the fire department's disbursements determined that $585,792 was spent on diamond rings, Christmas gifts, a Board member's Alaskan cruise vacation, professional basketball tickets, and a clothing-optional resort in Jamaica among other things.

A full list of the misused funds include:

- $106,542 in unsupported cash disbursements were made to six Board members and the Chief.

- $44,820 for domestic flights and lodging in, among other places, Dallas, Texas; Indianapolis, Indiana; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Nashville, Tennessee.

- $32,093 for service and maintenance to vehicles the Company did not own or could not provide support for.

- $11,258 for Christmas gifts that included, but were not limited to, gift cards, clothing, drones and video games.

- $10,853 for one Board member's Alaskan cruise vacation and the Chief's vacation to a clothing-optional resort in Jamaica with his spouse, Secretary to the Board.

- $7,239 for alcohol.

- $5,121 for 14-karat gold and diamond rings for the Chief and his spouse.

- $2,728 for optical services.

- $1,998 for professional basketball tickets.

The audit was conducted between January 1, 2017 through December 31, 2018.

Law enforcement is now on the case.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.