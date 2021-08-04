Traffic

Horrific crash between car and tractor trailer leaves at least 1 dead in North Bergen

EMBED <>More Videos

Horrific crash leaves at least 1 dead in NJ

NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A car crashed into the rear of a tractor trailer in a horrific fatal crash in North Bergen.

The car slammed into the truck on Tonnelle Avenue, at the Paterson Plank Road overpass, at around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.

At least one occupant of the car was killed.



Tonnelle Avenue was closed in both directions for the investigation.



This breaking story will be updated.

ALSO TRENDING: Neighbors say marijuana cultivation plant in New Jersey causing a stink
EMBED More News Videos

The strong smell has neighbors holding their noses and concerned about their health.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew jerseybergen countynorth bergenfatal crashtraffic accident
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, state probe finds
Biden, local govs call for Cuomo's resignation following AG report
NYC announces proof of vaccine requirement for indoor events
New Jersey couple welcomes rare set of identical triplets
91-year-old man found dead inside Bronx storage shed
Shark sightings close Fire Island beach until further notice
Man duct-taped to seat for allegedly touching flight attendants
Show More
Mayor de Blasio, NYPD team up for National Night Out
JetBlue will keep its headquarters in NYC
70-year-old woman raped in Bronx stairwell by masked man
Bombshell Cuomo report: What happens next?
CDC issues new eviction ban for most of US through Oct. 3
More TOP STORIES News