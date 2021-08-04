Horrific crash between car and tractor trailer leaves at least 1 dead in North Bergen

The car slammed into the truck on Tonnelle Avenue, at the Paterson Plank Road overpass, at around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.
At least one occupant of the car was killed.
Tonnelle Avenue was closed in both directions for the investigation.
Road Closure: Route 1&9 is closed in both directions from 46Th St to the Route 3 circle for an investigation. Please plan alternate routes.— North Bergen Police (@nbpolice) August 4, 2021
This breaking story will be updated.
ALSO TRENDING: Neighbors say marijuana cultivation plant in New Jersey causing a stink
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip