Horrific crash between car and tractor trailer leaves at least 1 dead in North Bergen

Road Closure: Route 1&9 is closed in both directions from 46Th St to the Route 3 circle for an investigation. Please plan alternate routes. — North Bergen Police (@nbpolice) August 4, 2021

The strong smell has neighbors holding their noses and concerned about their health.

NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A car crashed into the rear of a tractor trailer in a horrific fatal crash in North Bergen.The car slammed into the truck on Tonnelle Avenue, at the Paterson Plank Road overpass, at around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.At least one occupant of the car was killed.Tonnelle Avenue was closed in both directions for the investigation.----------