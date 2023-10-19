Anthony Johnson has the latest from North Bergen as police seek the driver who struck a child walking in a crosswalk.

Police searching for SUV, driver who struck 11-year-old before driving off in New Jersey

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (WABC) -- Police are searching for the driver of an SUV who struck an 11-year-old boy in a crosswalk before driving off in North Bergen, New Jersey on Tuesday.

The boy was crossing Hudson Avenue at 76th Street on his way to school just after 8:15 a.m. when the driver ran a stop sign and hit him.

Video of the crash shows the boy being thrown to the ground, but he quickly gets back up and retrieves his phone that was knocked out of his hand.

He then lumbers to the corner and leans over, obviously in pain from the impact of the collision.

The driver of the Ford Explorer with New Jersey license plates kept on driving north on Hudson Avenue.

A woman who was pushing a stroller witnessed the crash and comforted the victim.

Police are searching for her as well.

The boy's parents said he was in shock after the crash, but was physically okay and he returned to class on Thursday.

