Flatbed tow truck loses control, plows into front of North Bergen home

Friday, December 29, 2023 9:52PM
Accident involving tow truck in North Bergen, NJ; No injuries reported
NewsCopter 7 is over the scene of a flatbed tow truck that lost control and hit the front end of a home.
NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A flatbed tow truck lost control and hit the front of a home in North Bergen, New Jersey.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene of the crash that happened Friday evening.

There are no reports of any injuries so far.

It's not clear yet what caused the driver of the tow truck to lose control.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

