Firefighters dig trench to rescue dog stuck in storm drain in North Dakota

WEST FARGO, North Dakota (WABC) -- A 13-year-old Shetland Sheepdog was rescued after falling down an uncovered storm drain.

Firefighters in West Fargo, North Dakota dug for hours to save Bentley.

Eventually public works crews had to be called in to dig a 5-foot-deep trench.

Rescuers say as soon as Bentley was free, he began licking them.

A vet checked him out and now Bentley is healthy and happy to be home.

