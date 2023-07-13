Search for driver in deadly hit-and-run in North Lawrence

Police are searching for the driver in a deadly hit and run crash in North Lawrence in Nassau County.

NORTH LAWRENCE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police in Nassau County are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. at the intersection of East Avenue and Rockaway Turnpike.

Police say a man was hit in the street and that the car sped away afterward.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released to the public.

The road was closed for a brief period of time during the overnight hours but has since reopened.

No arrests have been made.

