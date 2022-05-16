Elementary student brings loaded gun to school in New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey elementary student brought a loaded handgun to school with him Monday, police said.

It happened at North Star Academy West Side Park Elementary School.

Newark Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara said police responded to the school on 18th Avenue just after 10 a.m. on a call of a minor in possession of a loaded handgun.

Police safeguarded the handgun, and school administrators notified the child's guardian.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

