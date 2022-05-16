Elementary student brings loaded gun to school in New Jersey

It happened at North Star Academy West Side Park Elementary School.
Newark Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara said police responded to the school on 18th Avenue just after 10 a.m. on a call of a minor in possession of a loaded handgun.
Police safeguarded the handgun, and school administrators notified the child's guardian.
No injuries were reported.
The incident remains under investigation.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
ALSO READ | Suspect asked to leave Buffalo supermarket day before shooting
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip