Northern Highlands Regional High School is preparing to say goodbye to 11 sets of graduating twins.

11 sets of twins prepare to graduate from New Jersey High School

ALLENDALE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Twins make up about 3% of the U.S. population, but for one high school graduating class in Bergen County, New Jersey, the rate of seeing double is more than doubled!

Justin and Roman, Dan and Nico, John and Juliana, Ryan and Robert, Tommy and Isabelle, Andre and Gabe, Kyle and Anthony, and Tommy and Sarah are eight of 11 sets of fraternal twins that all started at Northern Highlands Regional High School together.

"My teacher said there are a lot of twins in my grade, why don't we do a spreadsheet on them, so I had to nag everybody," Northern Highlands High School senior Juliana Lavinio said.

The pairs of twins make up about 6.5% of their graduating class of 340 students.

"I think It's neat, I think that's the best way to put it. Oh cool, fun fact," senior Kyle Gentile said.

"We all came from different towns so we didn't realize when we were younger that there were three sets in Allendale and a lot more in other towns," senior Sarah Cornacchia said.

Each set has gone to school together all their lives. Most of them are going in different directions for college, but are they sad about it?

"Absolutely not. He's going to Fairfield, I'm going to Miami," seniors Dan and Nico Pantello said.

"We shared a room for a long time. It was horrible," Anthony Gentile said.

"I think we are very different people even though we're still best friends, we'll be ok, we're only four hours away from each other, so we can take a train," seniors Isabelle and Tommy Padilla said.

Justin and Roman Dario are the only ones headed off together.

"The University of Florida it's big enough to where we can have our own separate lives, but now that we have different roommates we're going to branch out and meet other people," Justin and Roman Dario said.

Andre and Gabe Johnson said they will miss each other's helping hand.

"Unfortunately, I won't have him to help me with homework or any other tasks that usually goes to him, but it's all good," Andre and Gabe Johnson said.

Ryan and Robert said they are going to different schools but will have the same major.

"We're going to be in the pre-dental track, so we'll see where that takes us, hopefully we'll run a practice one day together," Ryan and Robert said.

Principal Joe Occhino says they are all great kids.

"They're outstanding students, they're confident, they help each other, highly academic," Occhino said.

But the class missed the twins graduating together record at Northern Highlands by five. The class of 2021 had 16 sets of twins.

"Pretty amazing actually," Occhino said.

The class will graduate on Thursday evening.

