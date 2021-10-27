1 arrested after person found dead inside New Jersey building in commercial park

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11172743" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 12-year-old Philadelphia boy speaks to 'Good Morning America' about the attack at a Mexico resort.

NORTHVALE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating after a woman was killed with a hammer at an industrial complex in Bergen County.The incident was reported at 151 Ludlow Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.Police say they received a report that a dead person was found at the address.The building is occupied by Jamis Bikes. According to their website, they manufacture various sport bicycles.Responding officers searched the building to make sure there was no ongoing threat to the community.Christian Giron was taken into custody and arrested on charges of murder, weapon possession and hindering his own apprehension.The victim was later identified 43-year-old Jeanette Willem. Police say Giron killed Willem with a hammer.Police do not believe any other individuals were involved.The incident remains under investigation.----------