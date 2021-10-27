1 arrested after person found dead inside New Jersey building in commercial park

The incident was reported at 151 Ludlow Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say they received a report that a dead person was found at the address.
The building is occupied by Jamis Bikes. According to their website, they manufacture various sport bicycles.
Responding officers searched the building to make sure there was no ongoing threat to the community.
Christian Giron was taken into custody and arrested on charges of murder, weapon possession and hindering his own apprehension.
The victim was later identified 43-year-old Jeanette Willem. Police say Giron killed Willem with a hammer.
Police do not believe any other individuals were involved.
The incident remains under investigation.
ALSO READ | 12-year-old boy describes crocodile attack, rescue at Cancun resort
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip