Northwell Health rolls out new walk-through weapon-detection screening system at 3 hospitals

NEW YORK -- Northwell Health rolled out new weapon-screening technology at three of its hospitals with plans to expand to all of its hospitals.

The touchless detectors from Evolve Technology allow visitors to simply walk through without having to take off any articles of clothing and as a result, it's a much quicker process.

The systems are now installed at the entrances of Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore and Lenox Health Greenwich Village in Manhattan.

Northwell Health said it's just the latest effort to enhance safety at its hospitals.

The health care system also requires active shooter drills.

