5th-grader loses consciousness after school employee demonstrates choke hold on Norwalk students

Monday, March 6, 2023 3:19PM
NORWALK, Connecticut (WABC) -- A staff member at a school in Connecticut was arrested after police say a fifth-grade student lost consciousness when she demonstrated a choke hold maneuver.

Stefanie Sanabria, 50, was working as a math coach with Norwalk Public Schools on Feb. 24 when officials say she performed the martial arts move on three students.

After the student lost consciousness, the school nurse immediately treated the child.

An arrest warrant was issued for Sanabria on Friday and she was arrested at her home.

She is facing charges of strangulation, risk of injury to a minor and reckless endangerment.

The investigation into the incident continues.

