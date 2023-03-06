5th-grader loses consciousness after school employee demonstrates choke hold on Norwalk students

NORWALK, Connecticut (WABC) -- A staff member at a school in Connecticut was arrested after police say a fifth-grade student lost consciousness when she demonstrated a choke hold maneuver.

Stefanie Sanabria, 50, was working as a math coach with Norwalk Public Schools on Feb. 24 when officials say she performed the martial arts move on three students.

After the student lost consciousness, the school nurse immediately treated the child.

An arrest warrant was issued for Sanabria on Friday and she was arrested at her home.

She is facing charges of strangulation, risk of injury to a minor and reckless endangerment.

The investigation into the incident continues.

ALSO READ | Pennsylvania woman missing since 1992 found alive in Puerto Rico

----------

* More Connecticut news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.