New push to solve 11-year-old double murder in Connecticut

NORWALK, Connecticut (WABC) -- Authorities in Connecticut are renewing efforts to solve a cold case dating back nearly eleven years.

Rickita Smalls and Iroquois Alston were shot to death in Norwalk in August of 2011.

It happened as the pair sat in a car on Avenue B. The killer was never found.

Back in 2017, the state offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case, but no one came forward. The reward still stands.

Investigators are now hoping that reward plus the latest advances in technology will help them uncover new information that may help them crack the case.

As they have in the past, family members are joining authorities once again today at a news conference to plead for the public's help.

Anyone with information about the killings is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Detective Bureau at 203-854-3111, or the state cold case hotline at 866-623-8058.

MORE NEWS: New York City correction officers charged after attempted suicide at Rikers

----------

* More Connecticut news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.