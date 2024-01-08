NRA goes on trial in New York City to face civil corruption allegations

New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing the NRA, claiming they violated rules for nonprofit organizations.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing the NRA, claiming they violated rules for nonprofit organizations.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing the NRA, claiming they violated rules for nonprofit organizations.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing the NRA, claiming they violated rules for nonprofit organizations.

NEW YORK -- The NRA and its longtime leader Wayne LaPierre go on trial starting Monday in New York where they face civil corruption allegations by the state's attorney general, Letitia James.

The lawsuit alleged that, for decades, the NRA and its senior leadership diverted millions of dollars for personal use, including luxury vacations, private planes and car services, and designer clothes.

James also alleged the NRA awarded contracts to benefit close associates and family, and gave former employees lucrative no-show contracts to ensure their continued loyalty and silence, wasting millions of dollars.

The lawsuit originated with the attorney general's charities bureau, which has oversight because the NRA is registered in New York as a nonprofit charitable enterprise.

Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer Wayne LaPierre, former Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer Wilson "Woody" Phillips, former Chief of Staff and the Executive Director of General Operations Joshua Powell, and General Counsel and Corporate Secretary John Frazer were named as defendants and accused of failing to manage the NRA's funds and failing to follow numerous state and federal laws.

LaPierre resigned last week. Powell entered into a settlement agreement.

The lawsuit alleged that LaPierre, with the support and assistance of his three other individual co-defendants, illegally instituted a culture of self-dealing, mismanagement, and negligent oversight at the NRA, regularly ignoring policies and procedures to protect against fraud and abuse in financial transactions.

Opening statements are expected Monday afternoon. The trial will then unfold in two phases, a jury trial to determine liability and monetary damages and, if the jury finds liability, a bench trial to determine non-monetary relief. The jury will also determine if there is cause to remove Frazer, the only remaining employee.

The attorney general's complaint said LaPierre and others squandered at least $64 million.

The NRA has said it has implemented new procedures to assure financial accountability.