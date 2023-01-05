NYS Nurses Association says 12,000 nurses ready to strike

The New York State Nurses Association says more than 12,000 of its members are ready to strike on Monday.

They also say that no progress has been made in its negotiations with seven hospitals.

Members are ready to walk off the job if a deal cannot be reached.

It says the nurses put their lives on the line during the pandemic, and now all they want are fair wages, safe staffing levels, no health benefit cuts and local training and apprenticeship programs.

"Now our bosses are fighting against the COVID nurses heroes instead of supporting us and working with us for a fair contract that will attract and keep nurses at the bedside. Hospitals even engage in unfair and unlawful behavior," NYS Nurses Association President Nancy Hagans said.

The nurses union says it will negotiate with hospitals non-stop until the strike deadline.

Nearly 4,000 nurses at New York Presbyterian Hospital have reached a tentative contract deal.

