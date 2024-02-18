Man arrested and charged after 22-year-old killed in Nutley hit-and-run

NUTLEY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest following the hit-and-run death of a 22-year-old pedestrian in Nutley, New Jersey.

Authorities arrested 45-year-old Dhkir Robinson in connection with the fatal collision that killed Wiston Perlaza, 22, on Wednesday.

According to officials, Wiston was struck while walking with a date on Valentine's Day. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His date was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-fatal injuries.

Robinson has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, operating a motor vehicle resulting in death with a suspended license, and endangering an injured victim.

The investigation remains active.

