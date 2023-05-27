Suffolk County issues emergency order regarding asylum seekers

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Suffolk County is now declaring an emergency due to New York City sending asylum seekers its way.

County Executive Steve Bellone issued the emergency on Friday. It formalizes his objection to the busing of migrants from New York City.

"I issued an emergency order as New York City continues to grapple with a shortage of available housing options for families and individuals fleeing desperate circumstances and legally seeking asylum," said County Executive Bellone. "We remain supportive of Governor Hochul's coordinated and humane approach to addressing this crisis and this Emergency Order serves to protect the local communities from bearing any costs associated with the potential arrival of asylum seekers."

The emergency declaration also establishes rules for hotels and shelters, saying they need permission accepting asylum seekers.

It also creates a team to coordinate directly with the state and local non-profits.

ALSO READ | Adams, Hochul call on White House for expedited work authorizaton for NYC asylum seekers

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.