Long Island deli is changing lives 1 brown bag at a time

ISLANDIA, Long Island (WABC) -- A deli on Long Island has launched a campaign that's bringing a whole lot of kindness to the community.It's a quintessential New York bagel shop. It has just about everything, including a wall filled with brown paper bags as far as the eye can see."Now we have a lot of bags, I started putting them on the front window cause we have so many," NY Bagel Company co-owner Judy Murphy said.Simple, yet powerful."$5 towards anything in the store for anyone in need," Judy said.This all began after Judy and her son-in-law Chris had an idea for their family-owned deli on Long Island."There were so many people in need, so we started about four or five years ago, putting bags on the wall that we had made up, stuck up, like eggs sandwich and small coffee," Murphy said.They started with just 10, but then customers got on board."People will pay us with a $100 and give us $80 dollars to put on the wall, it's been amazing," Murphy said.She tells Eyewitness News that for those people who need the extra boost every now and then, there are no questions asked."We've had people come in that take off the wall and when in a better spot and then they put bags on the wall," she said.Eyewitness News reporter Kemberly Richardson detailed how she ended up covering this story."A few weeks back while on a separate story in town, we stopped to grab food, saw this and I knew I had to get the word out and also do my part," Richardson said."She saw it and grabbed it, she said, 'I'm going to try and get a hold of her, maybe they can help get the word out there,'" Murphy said.And just like that, the Nater family arrived."He would love his bagel and coffee," Angel Nater said.For his father Angel Nater Sr., who recently passed, this was a way to honor him.So, swing by NY Bagel Company in Islandia. A place where giving and receiving go hand in hand.