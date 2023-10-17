11-year-old from White Plains is sending homemade greeting cards to children in Israel

WHITE PLAINS, New York (WABC) -- "Stay strong. Have hope. We have your back. You're safe. Sending strength."

The positive messages above are just some of the sentiments prepared to be delivered to children in Israel.

The author? An 11-year-old from White Plains.

"A lot of these I can definitely tell will make somebody's day," said Benjamin Elkin to Eyewitness News.

When war broke out in the Middle East, Elkin did not want to sit helplessly in New York.

So, he started a campaign and asked for cards.

"Cards for kids to me seemed like a perfectly tangible idea," he said. Something that would help but isn't too complicated."

The process finds him collecting cards from toddlers to senior citizens to send over to children in Israel.

So far, he's collected 160 heartfelt sentiments - and they keep pouring in.

"These are really touching," he said, before adding, "knowing this many people want to do something to help."

If you'd like to contribute some cards, no artistic talent is required. All you need to do is email Benjamin at: cardsforkidsisrael@gmail.com .

They make sure each letter is delivered.

"We're in the process of building out a network of people in Israel, who will make sure they get to kids and others on the ground in Israel," said Michael Elkin, Benjamin's father.

This Cards for Kids collection happens to be Benjamin's second. He sent a box to Ukranian children when Russia first attacked.

Now, he's sending love to Israel, one homemade card at a time.

