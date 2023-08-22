Siblings demand justice after allegedly being shot by off-duty officer at party in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Westchester County (WABC) -- What began as a backyard summer party in Westchester County quickly turned violent with a shocking twist.

The house party took place Sunday on the 300 block of South 4th Avenue in Mount Vernon.

Mark Nembhard, 34, says he and his brother paid a $20 cover charge to get into the party, which had armed security guards to keep the peace.

It was around 1:30 a.m. when things turned violent.

According to Nembhard, after they arrived, two other men started getting physical. The guards were alerted, and seconds later, shots were fired into the crowd.

Nembhard and his younger brother were both shot.

The victims told Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang that the shooter who emptied his gun into the unsuspecting crowd was an off-duty Mount Vernon Police officer.

"The officer took out the gun and went like this," Nembhard said. "We were trying to go back down into the yard. Then he just starts firing."

The 34-year-old was shot in his left foot, while his brother was shot in the back and shoulder, and is currently in the ICU at Westchester Medical Center.

"I'm in a lot of pain. Severe pain. I'm mentally scarred right now," Nembhard said. "I almost didn't make it home. That's what scares me."

The victim told Eyewitness News that they had nothing to do with the initial dispute, but they ended up with all the physical and psychological damage.

The victims' mother says the officer should go to jail.

"We need justice for my two sons," Sharon Nembhard said. "We can't have this in Mount Vernon. This officer must go to jail. He was not on duty."

The New York State Police are now investigating this shooting, canvassing neighbors and others who were at the party.

So far, no arrests have been made.

