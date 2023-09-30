Police investigating Sullivan County house explosion that left 3 seriously injured

THOMPSON, New York (WABC) -- New York State Police are investigating a home explosion in Sullivan County that left three people seriously injured.

It happened at 14 James Place in Thompson, officials say.

A preliminary investigation suggests the explosion may have been caused by a propane leak.

The three injured were taken to area hospitals where they remain in serious condition.

The explosion does not appear criminal.

The investigation is ongoing.

