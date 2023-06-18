New York State Trooper shot during traffic stop

DUANESBURG, New York (WABC) -- A New York State Trooper was shot during a traffic stop.

The driver of an SUV shot Trooper Richard Albert in his left arm as he approached the vehicle in Duanesburg, Schenectady County on Friday.

Albert returned fire just as the driver, Nelson Troche, turned the gun on himself.

According to police, Troche was released from prison in March after serving 11 years for manslaughter.

Hospital doctors treated and released Albert.

