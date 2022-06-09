17-year-old girl gunned down on the street in Newark

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11936296" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police have arrested a man who they believe shoved a 52-year-old woman onto subway tracks in the Bronx.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 17-year-old girl was gunned down on the street in Newark Wednesday night.It happened around 11:15 p.m. on the 100 block of Goodwin Avenue.Authorities say Nyasia Peppers was taken to the hospital by private means, where she subsequently died from her injuries.According to police, the shooting happened outside and there were other people in the area.At this point, it is unclear of Peppers was an innocent bystander or if she was targeted.The investigation is active and ongoing.No arrests have been made, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.----------