17-year-old girl gunned down on the street in Newark

It happened around 11:15 p.m. on the 100 block of Goodwin Avenue.
Authorities say Nyasia Peppers was taken to the hospital by private means, where she subsequently died from her injuries.
According to police, the shooting happened outside and there were other people in the area.
At this point, it is unclear of Peppers was an innocent bystander or if she was targeted.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
No arrests have been made, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.
ALSO READ | Suspect 'didn't realize his strength' when he threw woman onto subway tracks: Police
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip