AAPI Community Fair held in Chinatown

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- It was a feast for the eyes and stomach today at the AAPI Community Fair in Chinatown.

A bevy of restaurants were on hand selling meals and desserts at the Chinese Community Center.

'Meals for Unity' organized the event. It is a non-profit committed to helping people through both community and food.

There will be performances and demonstrations as well, along with the opportunity to do some shopping.

