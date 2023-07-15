WATCH LIVE

AAPI Community Fair held in Chinatown

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, July 15, 2023 9:47PM
CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- It was a feast for the eyes and stomach today at the AAPI Community Fair in Chinatown.

A bevy of restaurants were on hand selling meals and desserts at the Chinese Community Center.

'Meals for Unity' organized the event. It is a non-profit committed to helping people through both community and food.

There will be performances and demonstrations as well, along with the opportunity to do some shopping.

