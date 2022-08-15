2-hour delays possible at all 3 New York City-area airports due to staffing issues: FAA

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two-hour delays are possible at New York City-area airports Monday, due to staffing issues.

The delays at Newark, LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy airports are due to staffing issues at air traffic control centers, according to the Federation Aviation Administration.

As a result, they are reducing the flow of aircrafts around the city to maintain safety.

Travelers are being asked to check with their carrier before heading out.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

