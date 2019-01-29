NYC and FDNY officials hold forum in Queens on fire safety

Some of New York City's top officials took part in a fire safety and emergency preparedness forum in Queens Tuesday night.Representatives from the FDNY, the Red Cross and the Office of Emergency Management and City Hall gathered in Jamaica to answer questions about fire prevention and provide critical information on resources available to people impacted by a fire.Just this month there have been several deadly fires in Southeast Queens."It's been somewhat of an uptick in fatal fires in the Jamaica community and we want to gather here to spread the word of fire safety, installation of smoke detectors, carbon monoxide alarms and also for fire planning so people have an idea how to escape a fire," said Queens Borough Commander Edward Baggott.With the frigid temperatures, fire officials are warning residents to take extreme caution while using space heaters.Do not plug them in with an extension cord, and keep them at least four feet away from drapes and bedding.----------