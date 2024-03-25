Mayor Adams attends Upper West Side unity rally to fight antisemitism

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams added his voice to the fight against antisemitism.
The mayor attended the Rally Against Hate Violence on the Upper West Side. The event took place on the steps outside a synagogue.
Last week, someone wrote 'Free Gaza' and 'Form line here to support genocide' in front of a Jewish-owned café in the neighborhood.
Police are also investigating another incident where someone threw things from a car at two men on the street.
----------
