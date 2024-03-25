Mayor Adams attends Upper West Side unity rally to fight antisemitism

The mayor attended the Rally Against Hate Violence on the Upper West Side. The event took place on the steps outside a synagogue.

The mayor attended the Rally Against Hate Violence on the Upper West Side. The event took place on the steps outside a synagogue.

The mayor attended the Rally Against Hate Violence on the Upper West Side. The event took place on the steps outside a synagogue.

The mayor attended the Rally Against Hate Violence on the Upper West Side. The event took place on the steps outside a synagogue.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams added his voice to the fight against antisemitism.

The mayor attended the Rally Against Hate Violence on the Upper West Side. The event took place on the steps outside a synagogue.

Last week, someone wrote 'Free Gaza' and 'Form line here to support genocide' in front of a Jewish-owned café in the neighborhood.

Police are also investigating another incident where someone threw things from a car at two men on the street.

ALSO READ | Squatter standoff captured on camera in Queens: 7 On Your Side Investigates

Dan Krauth has more in this 7 On Your Side Investigates squatting story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.