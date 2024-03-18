Anti-Israeli vandalism at Upper West Side cafe investigated as possible hate crime

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating a possible hate crime after a cafe on the Upper West Side was vandalized Saturday night.

It happened at Effy's Cafe at 96th Street and Columbus Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Police discovered "Free Gaza" spray-painted on the building and "Form line here to support genocide" written on the sidewalk.

The cafe is an Israeli-owned business that has served the community for the last 15 years.

Volunteers came together to help clean up, but some remnants of the red paint still remained on Monday morning.

The community also stepped up to turn what is normally a slow Monday morning into a busy one.

"My customers said they're going to be calling all of the Jewish community to support so we're going to get slammed," owner Ben Zara said.

Not far from the cafe, police are investigating another potential hate crime after someone in a vehicle on 100th Street and West End Avenue threw objects at a 19-year-old and 65-year-old man. Both men are Orthodox and complained of pain but refused medical treatment.

