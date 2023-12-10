Police: Intruder breaks into woman's NYC apartment, tries to climb in bed with her

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A home intruder tried to get in bed with a woman while she was sleeping in her Manhattan apartment.

It happened near Tompkins Square Park in the East Village before dawn on Wednesday.

The woman tells police the man entered her apartment, which is in the area, and went to lie down next to her.

She says she awoke and chased the man off. He fled in an unknown direction.

The woman was not injured.

The suspect is described as being 5'9", approximately 170 pounds, and wearing a blue hat, glasses, a black hooded sweatshirt with a black and white jacket, beige sweatpants, and light-colored shoes.

