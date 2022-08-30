More buses carrying asylum seekers expected to arrive in NYC from Texas

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Another group of buses carrying asylum seekers is expected to arrive in New York City from Texas Tuesday.

According to Mayor Eric Adams, at least 7,600 migrants have gone through the City's shelter system since earlier this summer, though the exact number that have arrived in the city is not known as not all have arrived on buses and not everyone has stayed in a City shelter.

Last week City officials unveiled Project Open Arms, a plan to make sure the migrant children are able to start classes on time and to make sure they and their families have the resources they need to adjust.

The asylum seekers are being bused to New York City at the direction of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and recently they've been arriving at a faster pace.

City officials said the ultimate plan is to open a large shelter that can house all of the asylum seekers.

"it is so important that our city is there and responsive to the needs of migrants that are coming through our borders. These are children who are going to be going to school in the next two weeks. We need to make sure that they have a safe place to live, a neighborhood that will welcome them," City Councilman Shaun Abreu said.

Additionally, Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs Manuel Castro said the City planned to open a resource center for the migrants where they can get any help they may need after arriving here.

