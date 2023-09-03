Group opposes relaxing vaccination rules for child asylum seekers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The start of school next week is causing new concerns about asylum seekers.

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella led a group on Saturday that opposes relaxing vaccination rules for child immigrants.

The policy exception is meant to make it easier for newly arrived kids to enter the public school system, but Fossella says the move is a risky and hypocritical one.

"We think that if you're going to impose a standard on ordinary citizens, that same standard should be imposed on individuals who come from 120 different countries and want to show up on day one for school," Fossella said.

The group estimates there will be more than 20,000 migrant children entering school in the city this year.

