Police questioning ice cream truck driver after girl tells mother she escaped attempted kidnapping

MARINER'S HARBOR, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police on Staten Island are questioning an ice cream truck driver after a little girl told her mother she escaped an attempted kidnapping.
The 10-year-old girl said the driver grabbed her and pulled her into his truck on Richmond Terrace in Mariner's Harbor just before 5 p.m. on Sunday.
There is no word on how long the child was trapped in the truck, but she was able to break free and find her mother.
The girl gave police a description of the ice cream truck.
Police were able to find the vehicle right away and bring the driver in for questioning.
