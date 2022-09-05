Police questioning ice cream truck driver after girl tells mother she escaped attempted kidnapping

MARINER'S HARBOR, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police on Staten Island are questioning an ice cream truck driver after a little girl told her mother she escaped an attempted kidnapping.

The 10-year-old girl said the driver grabbed her and pulled her into his truck on Richmond Terrace in Mariner's Harbor just before 5 p.m. on Sunday.

There is no word on how long the child was trapped in the truck, but she was able to break free and find her mother.

The girl gave police a description of the ice cream truck.

Police were able to find the vehicle right away and bring the driver in for questioning.

