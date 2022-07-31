Man in custody after barricading with weapon inside trailer at Staten Island hospital

WEST NEW BRIGHTON, Staten Island (WABC) -- A man is in custody after he barricaded himself with a weapon inside a trailer at a hospital in Staten Island, according to authorities.

Police responded to a call shortly before 10:20 a.m. of a man barricaded with a weapon inside a trailer at Richmond County Medical Center in West New Brighton.

The hospital was placed on lockdown as police responded to the incident.

MORE NEWS | NYPD officers responding to robbery involved in shootout in Chelsea

Police say the suspect was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Staten Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.