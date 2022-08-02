9-year-old girl grazed in head while sitting on Brooklyn bench with grandmother

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 9-year-old girl was grazed in the head while sitting on a bench in Brooklyn Tuesday, according to police.

Authorities say the incident happened around 5:15 p.m. in front of 180 Powell Street in the Brownsville section.

That's where the 9-year-old victim was grazed in the head while sitting on a bench with her grandmother.

The grandmother was not injured.

The child was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

