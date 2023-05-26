Ready for summer? New York City beaches opening for the season

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City beaches officially open for the season on Saturday.

All beaches are free and open to the public.

Despite staffing issues, lifeguards will be on duty every day from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The Parks Department issued a warning on Friday for people who plan on going for a swim.

"We have an obligation to make sure we all are good stewards of this beach to continue to promote the message of not swimming -- do not swim without lifeguards on duty," said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.

Officials urge visitors to pay attention to signs on the beach that indicate dangerous areas.

You can also protect your skin with free sunscreen in dispensers near all beach restrooms.

QUIZ | Which NYC beach are you?

Beach season also means the kickoff to summer tourism in Coney Island.

Several attractions are open for the season, including Dino's Wonder Wheel, Luna Park, Coney Island Aquarium, Nathan's Hot Dogs, the boardwalk, and minor league baseball.

It also happens to be the 100 year anniversary for the Riegelmann Coney Island Boardwalk.

The beach season ends on Sept. 10, which is the Sunday after Labor Day.

