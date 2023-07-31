Police: Thieves steal $6,000 worth of beauty products from Staten Island Ulta

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- Police are searching for a pair of thieves who stole $6,000 worth of beauty products on Staten Island.

Authorities say the individuals went into an Ulta Beauty store on Bricktown Way last month and took 30 to 40 items without paying.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

