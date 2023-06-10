Massive beehive shuts down part of Midtown block

Some uninvited guests made their home at a hotel in Midtown.

Part of 54th and Broadway had to be taped off on Friday afternoon for crews to deal with a massive beehive.

The hive has come down, but there are still some swarms of bees in the area.

