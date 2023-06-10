Massive beehive shuts down part of Midtown block

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Some uninvited guests made their home at a hotel in Midtown.
Part of 54th and Broadway had to be taped off on Friday afternoon for crews to deal with a massive beehive.
The hive has come down, but there are still some swarms of bees in the area.
ALSO READ | Lucky man from Queens is winner of record-setting $476M Mega Millions jackpot
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.