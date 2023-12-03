Secret society helping bodega owners get legal guns for protection

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A secret society is now helping bodega owners get legal guns to protect themselves.

It is a subset of the trade group 'United Bodegas of America.'

Organizers revealed their effort on Sunday, saying the shop owners need to protect themselves, their employees, and their customers.

The program also provides the bodega owners with gun training and help with their gun permit applications.

