Worker's body found inside walk-in freezer at bakery manufacturing facility in East Flatbush

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A worker's body was found in a walk-in freezer at a bakery manufacturing facility in Brooklyn Thursday morning.

Investigators say he was discovered dead by co-workers at around 8:45 a.m.

According to a preliminary police investigation, the approximately 40-year-old man appears to have been accidentally locked in the walk-in freezer overnight.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

