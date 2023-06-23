Police have arrested a teen in connection to a hit and run that left a child with multiple skull fractures.

14-year-old arrested after hit-and-run in East Harlem leaves child with multiple skull fractures

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have arrested and charged a 14-year-old after leaving the scene of a car accident in East Harlem.

That accident left a six-year-old with brain bleed and multiple skull fractures.

Police say the victim, identified as Henry Diaz-Marin, was struck by a moped and thrown to the ground on Sunday inside Thomas Jefferson Park near East 111 Street and 1 Avenue.

The child's family said the moped driver had a passenger and initially tried to avoid striking the child. He initially stayed on the scene but took off when he heard sirens, witnesses say.

Diaz-Marin was rushed to Harlem Hospital in critical condition with skull fractures and later transported to Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center.

The 14-year-old was arrested on Thursday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury.

