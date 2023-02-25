What is the future of the BQE? Walking tour gives history lesson, look to the future

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- There was a history lesson and a look toward the future on Saturday, with the first of several walking tours of the BQE.

'Transportation Alternatives' will hose the tours so people fully understand the implications of the proposed changes to the roadway.

The group says the renovation will be an opportunity to correct wrongdoings created by the original expressway.

"It cut a hole, a scar in working-class communities from Greenpoint down through the entire borough of Brooklyn," said the group.

There will be two more walks by different sections of the road over the next month.

