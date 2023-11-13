Breakthrough for Brain Tumors 5K held on Manhattan's West Side

Members of ABC7NY were there in honor of former news director Rehan Aslam.

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Nearly a thousand people formed an army to help fight brain cancer. Together they ran and walked in a 5K race that started near the Intrepid at Pier 84.

The event, emceed by Eyewitness News anchor David Novarro, raised about a quarter million dollars, but organizers and participants alike say the gathering is about much more than money.

"It's incredibly important, not only about the fundraising dollars but also about building community and awareness. People come out here to support each other to find friendship and solace with each other," said Kelly Sitkin of the American Brain Tumor Association

The money from the event will be used for research and to help support patients and their caregivers.

Some members of the Eyewitness News team ran in honor and memor of our former news director Rehan Aslam, who died last year following a battle with glioblastoma.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.