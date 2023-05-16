Police search for gunman in Bronx shooting that wounded 18-year-old

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating a shooting that left one man wounded in the Bronx.

Police say shots were fired around 5:33 p.m. on Monday at 1303 Commonwealth Ave. in the Soundview section.

An 18-year-old victim was found shot in the torso.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

