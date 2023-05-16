Police search for gunman in Bronx shooting that wounded 18-year-old

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating a shooting that left one man wounded in the Bronx.
Police say shots were fired around 5:33 p.m. on Monday at 1303 Commonwealth Ave. in the Soundview section.
An 18-year-old victim was found shot in the torso.
He was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.